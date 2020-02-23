Real name of Nawaz’s illness is distance from power: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, Feb 23 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that they were praying for early recovery of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif but they know the real name of this illness is distance from power.

Talking to media in Lahore on Sunday, she said that Pakistan Peoples’

Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari found out about Nawaz Sharif

s reality late, adding that the PPP-PML-N coalitions was save their

money.

She said that the PPP chairman was having a dinner in Jati Umra, when he

had to do opposition. “We know what this mysterious illness is that

doctors in London are unable to prescribe something for,” the special

assistant said.

Regarding Kashmir, Dr Firdous said Pakistan will never leave people of

Occupied Kashmir alone in struggle for their basic rights.

“Durable peace is impossible to achieve in region without a just

solution of Kashmir issue as per wishes of Kashmiri people,” she said.

The special assistant said that today s the day against the Indian

aggression against people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. DNA

