Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI demands for opening businesses under precautionary SOPs

| April 9, 2020
RAWALPINDI, APR 9: President RCCI, Saboor Malik in a meeting with members of business community on Thursday.=DNA PHOTO

RAWALPINDI, APR 9 (DNA) – An emergent meeting of traders was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) expressed concerns over the government’s actions on business lock-down in the wake of the Corona virus.

The meeting demanded that businesses be allowed in safe and secure environment under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) from April 15.

If the government takes a lockdown to control Corona, complete lockdown by imposing an emergency in the country, all types of taxes will be waived for one year and all receipts will be deferred.

The meeting demanded that business community must be taken on board while finalizing the SOPs.

RCCI President said that the impact of Corona Virus put huge losses and damage to businesses and the revival of routine business can only be possible in post corona if extensive relief package be offered to business community.

He suggested that  Sales tax rate has to be 5%, and  income tax and electricity bills must be waived off.  Interest free loans should be offered to business community so that they can feed their family and their workers.

He said Tax collection should be deferred at all government agencies, provincial and central level. Stakeholders should be consulted in controlling the Corona virus, involving the business community in policy making.

President Chamber Saboor Malik said that the SOPs should be shared with the business community for safe business, to ensure strict implementation.=DNA

=====

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

RAWALPINDI, APR 9: President RCCI, Saboor Malik in a meeting with members of business community on Thursday.=DNA PHOTO

RCCI demands for opening businesses under precautionary SOPs

RAWALPINDI, APR 9 (DNA) – An emergent meeting of traders was held at the RawalpindiRead More

New Adobe Photoshop Image copy.jpgA

Govt’s support to SME’s sector lauded

KARACHI, APR 9 (DNA) – Vice President FPCCI, Qaisar Khan Daudzai has said that businessRead More

  • US dollar gains 40 paisa against rupee in interbank market

  • PSX launches surveillance system pilot version

  • Farmers to be facilitate at wheat purchase centers: Minister

  • Economic Coordination Committee take many decisions

  • US Dollar hits all-time high against rupee in interbank market

  • 117 Punjab factories to resume operations with COVID-19 precautionary measures

  • Jahangir Tareen’s sugar mill stocks plummet after damning inquiry report

  • Trump threatens tariffs on oil imports to ‘protect’ U.S. energy workers

    • Comments are Closed