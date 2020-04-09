RCCI demands for opening businesses under precautionary SOPs

RAWALPINDI, APR 9 (DNA) – An emergent meeting of traders was held at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) expressed concerns over the government’s actions on business lock-down in the wake of the Corona virus.

The meeting demanded that businesses be allowed in safe and secure environment under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) from April 15.

If the government takes a lockdown to control Corona, complete lockdown by imposing an emergency in the country, all types of taxes will be waived for one year and all receipts will be deferred.

The meeting demanded that business community must be taken on board while finalizing the SOPs.

RCCI President said that the impact of Corona Virus put huge losses and damage to businesses and the revival of routine business can only be possible in post corona if extensive relief package be offered to business community.

He suggested that Sales tax rate has to be 5%, and income tax and electricity bills must be waived off. Interest free loans should be offered to business community so that they can feed their family and their workers.

He said Tax collection should be deferred at all government agencies, provincial and central level. Stakeholders should be consulted in controlling the Corona virus, involving the business community in policy making.

President Chamber Saboor Malik said that the SOPs should be shared with the business community for safe business, to ensure strict implementation.=DNA

