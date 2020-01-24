RCCI delegation calls on Belgian Envoy

Rawalpindi: Belgium is Pakistan’s 5th largest trading partner within the European Union. The bilateral trade volume between the two countries has increased to 900 million euros.

Pakistan is one of the key beneficiaries of the GSP Plus status that can help Pakistani businessmen avail themselves of trade opportunities in Belgium. These remarks were made by the ambassador of Belgium, Philippe Bronchain during his meeting with a business community delegation at his residence in Islamabad.

The delegation led by Saboor Malik, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI). The envoy said that Pakistan should get the full advantage of Belgium’s unique geographical position in the European Union.

He appreciated RCCI role in promoting trade ties and close cooperation through exhibitions and business opportunity conferences. There should be further interaction between the two business communities, private sector and chamber of commerce to enhance trade and economic cooperation, he emphasised.

The Ambassador also assured full cooperation and support for RCCI’s EU Summit and Business Conference in Brussels this year.

Philippe Bronchain added that his country is cooperating with Pakistan in the fields of energy, infrastructure, textile, dairy, poultry and education.

He said that both the countries should identify more areas for cooperation and should also introduce more trad-able items to enhance mutual trade volume.

The ambassador said that many Pakistani products had the potential to find good markets in Belgium. Also, academic cooperation is expanding with a growing number of Pakistani students studying or doing research at Belgian universities as well as an increasing number of partnerships between universities in Belgium and the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan.

President Chamber Saboor Malik said that there was a need to increase cooperation and contacts at the Chamber of Commerce level to promote bilateral trade. He also invited ambassador to organize a Business Catalog exhibition at the International Rawal Expo 2020. Trade links can be further strengthened by closer links between the private sectors of the two countries, he added.

Trade Commissioner Abid M Hussain, Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil, Convener Regional trade Khurshid Berlas and Commercial Officer Shaukat Nawaz Niazi, among others, were also present on the occasion.