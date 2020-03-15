Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Rawalpindi restaurant offers Matka Biryani to food lovers

| March 15, 2020
Lahore-High-Court-696x418

Owner got the idea while visiting a Karachi food street

RAWALPINDI, – A local restaurant in Rawalpindi has introduced Matka Biryani for food lovers. Cooked in a pot, this special biryani does not have potatoes.Other ingredients include boiled rice, coriander, spices and salad.

These ingredients are put together in a pot and steam cooked.The owner of the restaurant says that he came to know of Matka Biryani during his visit to a food street in Karachi.He then decided to open a restaurant in his home city of Rawalpindi.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Officials

Zafar advises for safety measures to fight Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar MirzaRead More

Officials

Balochistan reports two more coronavirus cases, Pakistan tally hits 33

QUETTA, MAR 15 (DNA) – Two more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported inRead More

  • Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan

  • Rawalpindi restaurant offers Matka Biryani to food lovers

  • Lahore High Court bans entry of unrelated lawyers, petitioners

  • PM Imran says personally overseeing anti-virus efforts as Pakistan’s tally rises to 33

  • Region’s elected reps to decide place for capital of south Punjab province: FM Qureshi

  • Pakistan requests KSA to continue flight operations till March 25

  • Govt seeks pre-schedule summer vacations in Sindh courts

  • CDNS achieves collection target of Rs150bn by Mar 10

    • Comments are Closed