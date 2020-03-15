Rawalpindi restaurant offers Matka Biryani to food lovers
Owner got the idea while visiting a Karachi food street
RAWALPINDI, – A local restaurant in Rawalpindi has introduced Matka Biryani for food lovers. Cooked in a pot, this special biryani does not have potatoes.Other ingredients include boiled rice, coriander, spices and salad.
These ingredients are put together in a pot and steam cooked.The owner of the restaurant says that he came to know of Matka Biryani during his visit to a food street in Karachi.He then decided to open a restaurant in his home city of Rawalpindi.
« Karachi qualify for semi-finals with narrow win over Islamabad (Previous News)
(Next News) Coronavirus updates: What you need to know in Pakistan »
Related News
Zafar advises for safety measures to fight Coronavirus
ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (DNA) – Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health, Zafar MirzaRead More
Balochistan reports two more coronavirus cases, Pakistan tally hits 33
QUETTA, MAR 15 (DNA) – Two more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported inRead More
Comments are Closed