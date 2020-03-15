Rawalpindi restaurant offers Matka Biryani to food lovers

Owner got the idea while visiting a Karachi food street

RAWALPINDI, – A local restaurant in Rawalpindi has introduced Matka Biryani for food lovers. Cooked in a pot, this special biryani does not have potatoes.Other ingredients include boiled rice, coriander, spices and salad.

These ingredients are put together in a pot and steam cooked.The owner of the restaurant says that he came to know of Matka Biryani during his visit to a food street in Karachi.He then decided to open a restaurant in his home city of Rawalpindi.