Rawalpindi doctors demand safety gear as coronavirus cases increase

RAWALPINDI, MAR 21 – Doctors and paramedic staff at Rawalpindi’s Allied hospital have demanded that they should be provided safety kits against the coronavirus as cases of the pandemic increase.

“We are working inside the hospital all the time and are vulnerable to catching the virus ourselves,” a doctor said. “We don’t have any safety or precautionary gear through which we can safeguard ourselves,” he said.

As the virus tightens its grip across the country, OPDs at hospitals have been crowded with potential patients.

“The government should provide us kits that have gloves, goggles and N-95 masks,” another doctor said. He demanded that a separate area should be created for normal patients so that they don’t catch the virus.

If the demands are not met on time, it can worsen the outbreak, he added.

Pakistan reported 519 known cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday morning.