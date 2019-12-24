Rawalpindi administration denies PPP permission to hold rally at Liaquat Bagh
RAWALPINDI,– The Rawalpindi administration and police have denied Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) permission to hold a rally at Liaquat Bagh on December 27.
PPP had sought permission from the district administration to conduct the rally – scheduled to observe former prime minister Benazir Bhutto’s 12th death anniversary – and requested the management to provide security.
It has been learnt that the district administration refused to give permission to PPP to carry out the rally due security risks as party’s central leadership was expected to attend the gathering.
