Rana Sanaullah lost mental balance: Dr. Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Rana Sanaullah has lost mental balance after party leadership once again fled abroad.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said Rana Sanaullah remarked that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif can visit a restaurant if he can go to hospital from home. The PML-N leader means that Nawaz Sharif is healthy and can also go to jail straight from restaurant, she commented.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said the top leadership of the PML-N has once again hoodwinked its workers by fleeing the country.

She said the PML-N leader’s political credibility has ended and he is yet to face the trial of the case that has been lodged against him.

She advised Rana Sanaullah to hold midterm election among own party which is involved in internal strife. She asked Sanaullah to bash his own leadership which betrayed the party workers once again and broken their trust. DNA