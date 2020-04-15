Ramadan to begin from April 25: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, APR 15 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Ramadan moon will be sighted on April 24 and masses will fast from April 25.

In a tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that Maulana Muneeb-ur-Rehman is respectable but he does not see such a big moon, how can he see such a small coronavirus.

Fawad further wrote that he brought into attention of Ministry of Religious Affairs that if heads of its ministerial committee would make fun of government orders, what could be expected from the masses?

The Federal Minister said that as far as Ramadan is concerned, the moon of Ramadan will be sighted on April 24 and people will fast on April 25. =DNA