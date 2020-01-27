Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Railways case: SC summons Sheikh Rasheed on January 28

| January 27, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court (SC) on Monday has summoned Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed, secretary and chief executive officer on January 28 in railways losses case.

During the hearing conducted by three-member bench, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has expressed resentment over audit report and said that no other department is facing corruption more than railways.

The people traveling on trains in Pakistan are risking their lives, the CJP added.

The top judge further asked about the follow-up of train fire incident over which, railways lawyer said that inquiry against two suspects is underway.

Justice Gulzar pointed out that the department has failed to install proper tracks and signals to ensure the safety of the passengers.

World is developing its transportation system with bullet trains but we are still lacking advanced passenger and goods trains, he went on to say.

Not a single thing is working properly in Pakistan Railways, said Justice Ijaz-ul-Hassan.

Railways case: SC summons Sheikh Rasheed on January 28

