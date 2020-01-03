Railway Construction Agreement Signed Between with Afghanistan

RAILWAY LINE WILL CONNECT CENTRAL ASIA WITH GWADAR PORT IN PAKISTAN

DUSHANBE, 02.01.2020. (DNA) –The governments of Tajikistan and Afghanistan signed an agreement to construct a railway connecting Jaloliddin Balkhi, Jayhun-Panji Poyon (Tajikistan) and Sherkhon Bandar (Afghanistan).

The document was signed by Tajikistan’s Transport Minister Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda and the CEO of Afghanistan Railway Authority Mohammad Yamma Shams.

This document is of strategic importance for the implementation of railway projects, in particular the construction of multi-nation Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT) and China-

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran railway lines that will lay a solid foundation toward accesibility of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar of Iran and Gwadar ports in Pakistan.