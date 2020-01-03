Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Railway Construction Agreement Signed Between with Afghanistan

| January 3, 2020
sam_2221

RAILWAY LINE WILL CONNECT CENTRAL ASIA WITH GWADAR PORT IN PAKISTAN

DUSHANBE, 02.01.2020. (DNA) –The governments of Tajikistan and Afghanistan signed an agreement to construct a railway connecting Jaloliddin Balkhi, Jayhun-Panji Poyon (Tajikistan) and Sherkhon Bandar (Afghanistan).

The document was signed by Tajikistan’s Transport Minister Khudoyor Khudoyorzoda and the CEO of Afghanistan Railway Authority Mohammad Yamma Shams.

This document is of strategic importance for the implementation of railway projects, in particular the construction of multi-nation Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Tajikistan (TAT) and China-

Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran railway lines that will lay a solid foundation toward accesibility of Bandar Abbas and Chabahar of Iran and Gwadar ports in Pakistan.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Screenshot_1

Presenting Army Act amendment bill in NA is success of Parliament: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD, JAN 03 (DNA) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Friday hasRead More

ANSAR BHATTI2

New Uzbekistan-New Opportunities By Ansar M Bhatti

Uzbekistan is one of those countries that have made progress in all spheres by leapsRead More

  • Railway Construction Agreement Signed Between with Afghanistan

  • Army Act: PM Imran chairs parliamentary party meeting

  • Army Act Amendment Bill to be presented before National Assembly today

  • National security issues should be kept away from politics: Dr Firdous

  • Tahir-ul-Qadri lambastes PM Imran over due justice to victims

  • 151 days on, Pakistan asks India to lift military, communication lockdown in IOJK

  • UAE Crown Prince departs after day-long visit of Pakistan

  • NAB prosecutor Muddasir Naqvi tenders resignation

    • Comments are Closed