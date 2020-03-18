Qureshi starts self-isolation after China’s visit

ISLAMABAD, MAR 18 (DNA) – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday moved into self-isolation as a precaution against Covid-19 soon after his return from China.

Qureshi, who accompanied President Dr Arif Alvi during the two-day official visit to Beijing from March 17-18, will remain in isolation at his residence in Islamabad for a required period of time.

The foreign minister in a statement said he was advised by health experts to undergo a Coronavirus test after five days. He said he would maintain social-distancing even from his family members and children as a safety measure.

He said Pakistan and China have always stood by each other in difficult times. He said the visit to China was aimed at expressing solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people. He said the Chinese leadership gave a detailed briefing to us about the steps it undertook to cope with the coronavirus.

Qureshi said he has also telephonically contacted his Iranian counterpart and requested Iran not to send Pakistani Zaireen altogether. The Foreign Minister said we will have to maintain balance to deal with the coronavirus as complete lockdown will create many problems.

He reminded that China has dealt with the problem through a targeted approach. He urged the media to continue its awareness campaign about Coronavirus and inform people about preventive measures. DNA

=======================