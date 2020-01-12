Qureshi to leave for Iran today amid Mideast escalating tensions

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Iran and Saudi Arabia on the directives of PM Imran Khan amid US-Iran tensions.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold talks with his counterparts in Iran and Saudi Arabia to convey Pakistan s desire to help in de-escalating the situation.

Earlier, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in a telephonic conversation with Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday extended condolences on the Quetta mosque blast, and praised Pakistan’s effort for de-escalating tensions in the region.

Turkish FM expressed grief on the terror attack in the provincial capital of Balochistan which claimed many innocent lives. He condemned the loss of valuable lives and expressed solidarity of Turkey with Pakistan on this tragic incident.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on the regional situation, with a particular focus on recent developments in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Mevlut also ensured full support of Turkey to Pakistan on establishing peace in the region following the killing of the Iranian top military commander, Qasem Soleimani, by the US. He appreciated Pakistan‘s endeavours and expressed Turkey‘s support to all efforts for promoting peace and stability in Mideast.

Qureshi also apprised his counterpart of his upcoming tours of Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States. Similarly, Turkish FM briefed his Pakistani counterpart on his recent visit to Iraq during which the situation in the region was discussed.

Iran’s confession of hitting Ukrainian plane to lessen concerns: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Iran’s confession of unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane is likely to reduce concerns over the matter.

The foreign minister said in his statement that the region cannot afford another war and stressed that Pakistan will continue to play its role in lessening the ongoing tensions.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi told that he is leaving for Iran on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directions and will hold meetings with the Iranian leadership.

Conflict between Iran and the United States should be cut down and US President Donald Trump’s recent statement is a ray of hope in this regard, Qureshi said.

It is pertinent here to mention that Iran admitted that it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian passenger plane due to human error killing all 176 people on board.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a tweet, “Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people.

“Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran deeply regrets this disastrous mistake.

“My thoughts and prayers go to all the mourning families. I offer my sincerest condolences.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted, “A sad day. Preliminary conclusions of internal investigation by Armed Forces:

“Human error at time of crisis caused by US adventurism led to disaster

“Our profound regrets, apologies and condolences to our people, to the families of all victims, and to other affected nations.”