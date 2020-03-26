Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Quetta lab sealed for conducting fake coronavirus tests

| March 26, 2020
LAB

An unverified lab conducting coronavirus tests was sealed in Quetta in a raid on Thursday.

A team of the CM’s special committee on health conducted a visit to Fayaz Lab on Quetta’s Jinnah Road on the instructions of Health Secretary Mudassir Waheed and Director-General Dr Faheem Khan.

The committee’s chairperson, Dr Naseem, headed the team which also included senior drug inspector Sarwar Khan.

The lab was sealed for illegally providing unverified coronavirus tests. The lab was charging people Rs6,000 for a test.

The health department said an FIR is being registered against the lab’s owner.

Dr Naseem said that in Quetta the test is only available at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

LAB

Quetta lab sealed for conducting fake coronavirus tests

An unverified lab conducting coronavirus tests was sealed in Quetta in a raid on Thursday.Read More

0

Ulema from all schools of thought urge praying at home

LAHORE, MAR 26 (DNA) – In view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases inRead More

  • US stands with Pakistan against COVID : PAUL JONES

  • King Salman calls for a united global response to coronavirus

  • Japan approves grants for uplift projects in Pakistan

  • Solid Waste Association offers support to combat Coronavirus

  • Bulgaria, COMSATS mull cooperation

  • Learning from China’s Exemplary Response to COVID-19

  • Dairy farmers in Karachi cut milk prices amid coronavirus lockdown

  • Confirmed COVID-19 cases mounting in Asia-Pacific as restrictions upgraded

    • Comments are Closed