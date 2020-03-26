Quetta lab sealed for conducting fake coronavirus tests

An unverified lab conducting coronavirus tests was sealed in Quetta in a raid on Thursday.

A team of the CM’s special committee on health conducted a visit to Fayaz Lab on Quetta’s Jinnah Road on the instructions of Health Secretary Mudassir Waheed and Director-General Dr Faheem Khan.

The committee’s chairperson, Dr Naseem, headed the team which also included senior drug inspector Sarwar Khan.

The lab was sealed for illegally providing unverified coronavirus tests. The lab was charging people Rs6,000 for a test.

The health department said an FIR is being registered against the lab’s owner.

Dr Naseem said that in Quetta the test is only available at the Fatima Jinnah Hospital.