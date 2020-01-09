Quetta blast: Maj Gen Fayyaz Hussain visits FC, Civil Hospital

QUETTA – Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited FC Hospital and Civil Hospital Quetta in order to enquire about the health of the victims of the blast that took place a day earlier at the McConaughey Road in Quetta.

At least two people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion in the provincial capital’s McConaughey Road on Tuesday.

Major General Fayyaz Hussain met the security personnel and civilian injured in the blast and prayed for their early recovery. He also made arrangements to shift a critically injured person, Muhammad Hashim Magsi, to Karachi on army air ambulance.