Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Quetta blast: Maj Gen Fayyaz Hussain visits FC, Civil Hospital

| January 9, 2020
0

QUETTA  – Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah on Wednesday visited FC Hospital and Civil Hospital Quetta in order to enquire about the health of the victims of the blast that took place a day earlier at the McConaughey Road in Quetta.

At least two people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in a powerful explosion in the provincial capital’s McConaughey Road on Tuesday.

Major General Fayyaz Hussain met the security personnel and civilian injured in the blast and prayed for their early recovery. He also made arrangements to shift a critically injured person, Muhammad Hashim Magsi, to Karachi on army air ambulance.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

0

PM Imran to launch ‘Hunarmand Jawan’ program today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan is all set to launch country’s largest everRead More

0

Quetta blast: Maj Gen Fayyaz Hussain visits FC, Civil Hospital

QUETTA  – Inspector General (IG) Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan Major General Fayyaz Hussain Shah onRead More

  • Pakistan,Oman agreed to gear-up the momentum for enhancing economic ties

  • Pakistan condolences over loss of precious lives in Ukrainian Airlines plane crash

  • Senate approves Services Act amendment bills

  • PM says Pakistan will not be part of ME conflict

  • US Secretary of Defence Mark T. Esper phones COAS Gen. Bajwa

  • LHC fixes Maryam Nawaz ECL case for hearing

  • Faisal Javed urges opposition to maintain constructive attitude in parliament

  • US-Iran tussle may have spill over impact : CGSS round -table

    • Comments are Closed