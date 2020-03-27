Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Queen’s aide tests positive for coronavrius at Buckingham Palace

| March 27, 2020
LONDON –  A royal aide at the Buckingham Palace tested positive for the novel coronavirus while the Queen was still at her palace in London.

The 93-year-old monarch and Prince Philip have been shifted to the Windsor Castle indefinitely. According to reports, she is healthy and all her engagements have been cancelled.

Following this, every member at the royal palace who came in contact with the aide has been sent into self-isolation. The person, who has not been named, tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Buckingham Palace has said that it was taking all necessary steps in light of the advisory in place for prevention against the virus.

It is being expected that after the Queen and Prince Philip’s shift out form London, Prince Charles will take in charge of matters.

