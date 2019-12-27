Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Qualifying races of Saadia Khan Ski Cup held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar

| December 27, 2019
NALTAR, DEC 27: A skier in action during Saadia Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort.=DNA PHOTO

NALTAR, DEC 27 (DNA) – The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan & Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort. A large number of ski enthusiasts and locals witnessed the thrilling and spectacular competitions. Prominent national skiers from all over the country contested for their place in the main rounds of the competition.

Players demonstrated their skills at best under the freezing temperatures and treacherous slope. Pakistan Air Force has developed the resort at par with the world class standards by providing all possible facilities of international caliber.

The event is named after a great young skier Miss Saadia Khan who lost her precious life in a tragic car accident at age of 24 years. The tournament is being organized to provide opportunity to female players from all across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.=DNA

===========

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

NALTAR, DEC 27: A skier in action during Saadia Khan Ski Cup at PAF Ski Resort.=DNA PHOTO

Qualifying races of Saadia Khan Ski Cup held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar

NALTAR, DEC 27 (DNA) – The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan & Children Ski CupRead More

0

New Zealand make two changes for Boxing Day Test

MELBOURNE, DEC 25 (DNA) – New Zealand made two changes Wednesday for the Boxing DayRead More

  • Pakistan bag victory against Sri Lanka in first home Test series in a decade

  • Four Pakistani top-order batsmen struck back-to-back centuries in Sri Lanka Test

  • Factbox – Pakistan versus Sri Lanka, second Test

  • Sri Lankan envoy hosts reception for his Cricket team

  • Abid Ali wins hearts on social media with debut ton

  • Dimuth Karunaratne leads Sri Lanka to steady start against Pakistan in first Test

  • Serena Hotels Int’l Squash tourney starts from Dec 15

  • Pakistan stars can’t wait for the Rawalpindi Test

    • Comments are Closed