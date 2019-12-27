Qualifying races of Saadia Khan Ski Cup held at PAF Ski Resort Naltar

NALTAR, DEC 27 (DNA) – The qualifying rounds of Saadia Khan & Children Ski Cup culminated successfully at Naltar Ski Resort. A large number of ski enthusiasts and locals witnessed the thrilling and spectacular competitions. Prominent national skiers from all over the country contested for their place in the main rounds of the competition.

Players demonstrated their skills at best under the freezing temperatures and treacherous slope. Pakistan Air Force has developed the resort at par with the world class standards by providing all possible facilities of international caliber.

The event is named after a great young skier Miss Saadia Khan who lost her precious life in a tragic car accident at age of 24 years. The tournament is being organized to provide opportunity to female players from all across the country to challenge their mental and physical toughness.=DNA

