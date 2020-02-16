‘Punjab Govt decides to increase production of agriculturist items’

SIALKOT, FEB 16 (DNA) – Agricultural Officer Sialkot has said the Punjab Government has decided to increase the production of agriculturist items in the Province while the government will give training of Japanese Technology to agriculturists to increase the cultivation process.

He was talking to this reporter here on other day. Sami said that the Punjab Government will provide latest Japanese Machinery to agriculturists on half price.

He said the collection of Applications for distribution of said Machinery has been started while after completion of this process the scrutiny of applications will concerned agricultural officers. After scrutiny the Machinery will be distributed to Capable agriculturists.

He said about 400 agriculturists have submitted application to get the Machinery. He said that the draw of applications will done on February 20.

He said that the Punjab Government has also decided to provide Rice Transplanters, Nursery Raising Machine, Rota Weightier, Power Seapers and Direct Seeder Drill will provide to agriculturists on half price.=DNA

==========