Punjab Governor inaugurates Corona telemedicine, helpline at PU, Rescue-1122
LAHORE, Mar 21 (DNA): Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar here on
Saturday inaugurated Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centre at Punjab
University and Corona Rescue Helpline 1190 at Rescue-1122 Headquarter.
Talking to the media on this occasion, the Punjab Governor said, “We
have to learn a lesson from Britain, Italy and France because hundreds
of deaths are being occurred in the countries where citizens did not
adhere to safety measures against coronavirus.” He said that federal and
Punjab governments would not hesitate to take even more stringent
measures for protection of people from dreadful corona.
The Punjab Governor said that four telemedicine helpline centres had so
far been set up in Lahore and ‘we are also establishing 10 centres in
Azad Kashmir.’ Corona Telemedicine Helpline Centres would also be set up
in all medical universities and colleges of Punjab, he mentioned.
Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that if people did not adopt precautionary
measures against coronavirus then it would be more dangerous for the
country that was why people should avoid markets, bazaars and crowded
places and stay home because prevention from coronavirus was possible by
adopting each and every safety step in this regard.
He said the federal government has taken a wise decision of suspending
flight operation and ‘we will not hesitate to take even more stringent
measures for safety and protection of our people from this fatal virus.’
Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Director General Dr. Rizwan
Naseer, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Akhtar and others
were also present on this occasion.
Briefing the Punjab Governor, DG Rescue-1122 said that Rescue-1122 was
not only actively guiding all those people contacting the service
through phone callers but also coordinating with rescue teams of
respective districts in this regard, besides providing them medical aid
where necessary. DNA
