Punjab government extends winter vacations till Jan 12
LAHORE – Punjab government has on Monday extended the winter vacations till January 12 due to extreme weather conditions in the province.
The Punjab School Education Department said in its notification, “In the wake of weather conditions, the winter vacations are hereby extended w.e.f 07.01.2020 to 12.01.2020 in all Public & Private Schools in Punjab. All schools (Public & Private) shall re-open on 13th January, 2020.”
The news was also shared by Minister of Education Murad Raas on his Twitter account:
