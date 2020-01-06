Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Punjab government extends winter vacations till Jan 12

| January 6, 2020
0

LAHORE – Punjab government has on Monday extended the winter vacations till January 12 due to extreme weather conditions in the province.

The Punjab School Education Department said in its notification, “In the wake of weather conditions, the winter vacations are hereby extended w.e.f 07.01.2020 to 12.01.2020 in all Public & Private Schools in Punjab. All schools (Public & Private) shall re-open on 13th January, 2020.”

The news was also shared by Minister of Education Murad Raas on his Twitter account:

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

download

﻿ EXCLUSIVE: Alice G Wells expected to visit Pakistan from Jan 20

BY NAVEED MIRAJ ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 (DNA) – Alice G. Wells, Assistant Secretary for SouthRead More

0

EXCLUSIVE: PMLN to back army act move only if Maryam name removed from ECL

BY NAVEED MIRAJ ISLAMABAD, JAN 6 (DNA): The supreme leader of PML-N and former three-timeRead More

  • Shah Mehmood Qureshi calls for ‘active Diplomacy’ to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

  • NA standing committee deliberates on acts concerning extensions of armed forces’ chiefs

  • Punjab government extends winter vacations till Jan 12

  • Rejection of Indian propaganda about treatment of minorities in Pakistan

  • Huge scope for Uzbek-Pak cooperation in religious tourism: ambassador

  • Foreign Ministers of Iran phones FM Qureshi; discusses regional, int’l developments after assassination of Gen. Ghassem Soleimani

  • Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against anyone: ISPR

  • PM IMRAN KHAN MESSAGE ON JAN 5

    • Comments are Closed