Punjab establishes 1000 bed field hospital in record time

LAHORE, APR 01 (DNA) – Government of Punjab has established a 1000 bed field hospital in Expo Center Lahore in record time. Chief Minister Usman Buzdar visited the hospital and reviews facilities.

According to details, concerted efforts of CM Usman Buzdar, Health department, Rescue 1122 and district administration helped establish the 1000-bed makeshift hospital in such a short span of 9 days.

The Chief Minister said that he visited expo center nine days ago and through untiring efforts by all involved, the hospital was established in record time, which is no small feat.

The Chief Minister praised the work done by Health department, district management and rescue 1122. He said that the hospitals have all essential services including daily three-time food provision for the patients in isolation.

The CM also pledged to make eight laboratories for the diagnosis of coronavirus for which Rs620 million have been released. The diagnosis labs will also assist in testing of the virus, he added.

Previously, Provincial Health minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the hospital will have the ability to test patients for coronavirus infection, 35 ventilators from Shaukat Khanum Hospital and a total of 1900 doctors and other paramedical staff deployed for duty.

She said that coronavirus screening, testing and consultation facilities will be provided to the patients in the makeshift hospital. Three wards have been set up in the hospital, which would house the most serious, moderately sick and stable patients respectively, she added.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on March 20 approved to establish the 1000-bed special field hospital at Lahore’s Expo Centre in the fight against novel coronavirus. He directed authorities to start purchasing beds and other medical equipment needed to establish a field hospital at the expo centre.

Punjab has the highest number of infections up to 708 followed by Sindh with 676 patients. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) reported 253 cases, 158 in Balochistan, 184 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), 54 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). = DNA

