Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

“Public interest in elections is quite high”: Fikret Sadikhov

| January 27, 2020
00

BAKU, JAN 27 – “The preparation for the parliamentary elections continues in accordance with state legislation. So far, no violations have been reported. The society shows great interest in the elections”, political analyst Fikrat Sadikhov told.

Hailing the progress in the pre-election campaign, he said: “Representatives of both independent persons and members of various political parties have nominated their candidacy.

 

All conditions for holding democratic elections have been created. Local and foreign observers who wish to monitor the election process are registered. The observation missions of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights and the CIS Parliamentary Assembly has already begun their work.”

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Screenshot_2

Text of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s Address to the Oliy Majlis

Distinguished deputies and senators! Dear compatriots! Esteemed guests! Ladies and Gentlemen! Uzbekistan has been enteringRead More

00

“Participation of young candidates in the elections is a positive sign”: Toghrul Allahverdili

BAKU, JAN 27 – “The participation of young people among the candidates in the electionsRead More

  • “Public interest in elections is quite high”: Fikret Sadikhov

  • Printing of ballots on parliamentary elections kicks off

  • Pak Community setup Cultural, Education and Sports Centre near Paris, France

  • Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers to discuss Karabakh conflict in Geneva

  • 1,374 candidates running for parliament in Azerbaijan

  • Basketball icon Kobe Bryant, teenage daughter among 9 killed in helicopter crash

  • Chinese premier visits virus epicenter as death toll hits 80

  • 74 observers registered in Jalilabad village constituency #68

    • Comments are Closed