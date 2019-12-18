Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Public holidays 2020 in Pakistan list released

| December 18, 2019
ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Interior has released a list, dated Dec. 5, of public holidays to fall in 2020. The notification from the ministry clarifies that Muslim festivals will be subject to change according to the sighting of the moon. In case of a change in the dates for such holidays, a separate notification will be issued.

The public and optional holidays regarding festivals of Muslims and Minorities for the Calendar Year 2020 include:

• Kashmir Day – February 5 (Wednesday)
• Pakistan Day – March 23 (Monday)
• Labour Day – May 1 (Friday)
• Eidul Fitr – May 25, 26, 27 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday)
• Eidul Azha – July 31, August 1, 2 (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
• Independence day – August 14 (Friday)
• Ashura – August 29, 30 (Monday, Tuesday)
• Eid-i-Miladun Nabi – October 30 (Friday)
• Quaid-i-Azam Day – December 25 (Friday)
• Day after Christmas – December 26 (for Christians only)
The following dates will be considered bank holidays. However, while banks will remain shut to the public on these days, employees will have to report to work as usual.

• January 1, 2020 (Wednesday)
• April 24 (Friday) (corresponding to the first day of Ramazan 1441AH)
• July 1 2020 (Wednesday)

