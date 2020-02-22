Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PTI govt will end in six months, claims Bilawal Bhutto

| February 22, 2020
533703_77366622

LAHORE, FEB 22 (DNA) :  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that PTI’s government will end in six months. He added that before Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was also ‘selected’.

While talking to media representatives, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) just like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), used to undermine parliament.

He further said that role of Opposition Leader is important and he expressed hope that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to the country.

He claimed that government will be sent packing in next six months. He further said that a power sharing deal is not on the table because foreign powers misuse ‘selected governments’. Institutions don’t care about interests of the masses, he added.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

3

Powerful elite around PM responsible for skyrocketing inflation: Sirajul Haq

PESHAWAR, Feb 22 (DNA): Senator Sirajul Haq has held some powerful people around the primeRead More

3

SC to hear Musharraf’s plea against registrar office objections on Feb 24

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (DNA): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed Monday (February 24) forRead More

  • World yet to fully grasp gravity of Kashmir situation: AJK President

  • Turkish wood furniture company launched in Pakistan

  • PTI govt will end in six months, claims Bilawal Bhutto

  • Bulgaria, Pak diplomatic ties improving with each passing day: ambassador

  • Imran Khan took strict but beneficial economic decisions: Pervez Khattak

  • Turkish Pegasus Airlines to commence operations in Pakistan

  • Week long Heliski expedition concludes  

  • PBC demands Farogh Naseem’s resignation as law minister

    • Comments are Closed