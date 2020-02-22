PTI govt will end in six months, claims Bilawal Bhutto
LAHORE, FEB 22 (DNA) : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that PTI’s government will end in six months. He added that before Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was also ‘selected’.
While talking to media representatives, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) just like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), used to undermine parliament.
He further said that role of Opposition Leader is important and he expressed hope that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to the country.
He claimed that government will be sent packing in next six months. He further said that a power sharing deal is not on the table because foreign powers misuse ‘selected governments’. Institutions don’t care about interests of the masses, he added.
Related News
Powerful elite around PM responsible for skyrocketing inflation: Sirajul Haq
PESHAWAR, Feb 22 (DNA): Senator Sirajul Haq has held some powerful people around the primeRead More
SC to hear Musharraf’s plea against registrar office objections on Feb 24
ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (DNA): The Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed Monday (February 24) forRead More
Comments are Closed