PTI govt will end in six months, claims Bilawal Bhutto

LAHORE, FEB 22 (DNA) : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that PTI’s government will end in six months. He added that before Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif was also ‘selected’.

While talking to media representatives, Bilawal Bhutto said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) just like Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), used to undermine parliament.

He further said that role of Opposition Leader is important and he expressed hope that PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to the country.

He claimed that government will be sent packing in next six months. He further said that a power sharing deal is not on the table because foreign powers misuse ‘selected governments’. Institutions don’t care about interests of the masses, he added.