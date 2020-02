Pakistan super league today Matches

KARACHI, FEB 21 (DNA) : Second Match of the (PSL) Pakistan super league will be played today between Karachi kings & Peshawar Zalmi at 3pm at National Stadium Karachi & 3rd match of the (PSL) will be played today 8pm between Lahore Qalandars & Multan Sultans at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Squads second match:

Karachi Kingse

Imad Wasim (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Amir, Umaid Asif, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport (SA), Alex Hales (ENG), Arshad Iqbal, Chris Jordan (ENG), Sharjeel Khan, Ali Khan, Umer Khan, Mitch McClenaghan (NZ), Usama Mir, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Chadwick Walton (WI), Aamir Yamin, Awais Zia

Peshawar Zalmi

Darren Sammy (c, WI), Kamran Akmal (wk), Aamir Ali, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali, Haider Ali Khan, Adil Amin, Umar Amin, Tom Banton (wk, ENG), Carlos Brathwaite (WI, until March 7), Liam Dawson (ENG), Lewis Gregory (ENG), Imam-ul-Haq, Amir Khan, Liam Livingstone (ENG), Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Kieron Pollard (WI, from March 7), Wahab Riaz

Squads 3rd match:

Lahore Qalandars

Sohail Akhtar (c), Shaheen Afridi, Jaahid Ali, Salman Butt, Ben Dunk (wk, AUS), Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Dilbar Hussain, Chris Lynn (AUS), Samit Patel (ENG), Seekkuge Prasanna (SL), Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, Dane Vilas (wk, SA), David Wiese (SA), Fakhar Zaman

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood (c), Moeen Ali (ENG), Shahid Afridi, Fabian Allen (WI, from March 7), Zeeshan Ashraf, Bilawal Bhatti, Ravi Bopara (ENG), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Junaid Khan, Wayne Madsen (ENG, until March 7), Rohail Nazir (wk), Rilee Rossouw (SA), Usman Qadir, Ali Shafiq, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir (SA), Sohail Tanvir, James Vince (ENG)