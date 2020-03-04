PSL 5 matches likely to shift in Karachi due to rain forecast in Punjab

Karachi, MARCH 04 (DNA) : The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season five matches in Rawalpindi and Lahore might affect as the met Office has forecast widespread rain with wind or thunderstorm across the country from Thursday till Saturday.

According to sources, during this period, five matches are scheduled which means the matches are likely to be shifted in Karachi.

Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United, Lahore Qalandars, and Quetta Gladiators have two matches each whereas Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have a single match each during this period.

It must be noted that last week, two matches were affected by rain. The match between Zalmi and Qalandars was reduced to 12 overs. The following day, the match between Zalmi and United got abandoned completely due to heavy rain.