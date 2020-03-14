PSL 2020: Race to the semis heats up as Karachi Kings face Islamabad United

KARACHI,MARCH 14 (DNA) : With just a few more league matches to go, things are heating up in the Pakistan Super League with hosts Karachi Kings taking on Islamabad United at the National Stadium tonight.

For the Kings, this match is as important as they come with qualification for the semis on the line. The Imad Wasim-led side currently sit on the second spot on the points table with nine points.

For the two-time champions, United, the game is do or die as well if they want to have any chance at qualifying for the semis.

The Kings produced a stunning performance against the Lahore Qalandars in their last game, however they have been dealt a major blow with Alex Hales flying back amid coronavirus concerns in the country.

Islamabad on the other hand have had a topsy turvy tournament collecting seven points from nine games with one match remaining. The Shadab Khan-led team have won three matches and lost five, while one game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The Kings will once again have their hopes pinned on Babar Azam, who has scored 294 runs so far for the Kings. Among the bowlers, Mohammad Amir is leading the charge with 10 wickets from eight games.

For United, wicket-keeper batsman Luke Ronchi is the top scorer with 266 runs from eight matches, with skipper Shadab Khan and Colin Munro both chipping in with sizable totals. Among the bowlers, Faheem Ashraf has picked up seven wickets from six matches.

The teams earlier met on March 1 in Rawalpindi with the Kings beating United by five wickets.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Imad Wasim (captain), Babar Azam, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed, Aamir Yamin, Usama Mir, Umer Khan, Chris Jordan, Sharjeel Khan, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Umaid Asif, Chadwick Walton, Ali Khan, Arshad Iqbal, Mitch McClenaghan, Awais Zia

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Asif Ali, Luke Ronchi, Hussain Talat, Amad Butt, Musa Khan, Dale Steyn, Colin Ingram, Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Rizwan Hussain, Phil Salt, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Saif Badar, Dawid Malan