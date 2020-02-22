Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PSL 2020: Quetta Gladiators set 149-run target for Peshawar Zalmi

| February 22, 2020
KARACHI, FEB 22 (DNA) :  Quetta Gladiators have on Saturday set a target of 149 runs for Peshawar Zalmi after being put into bat by Darren Sammy at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Gladiators scored 148 runs after losing five wickets in 20 overs. Jason Roy top-scored with 73 runs off 57 deliveries (6×4, 1×6). Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed made 41 runs off 25 balls with five fours and one six. Zalmi’s Wahab Riaz picked up two wickets for 21 runs in four overs.

One change for Peshawar Zalmi as Mohammad Amir Khan came in place of Mohammad Mohsin. Quetta Gladiators made two changes. Tymal Mills has replaced Ben Cutting while Ahsan Ali is in for Abdul Nasir.

Week long Heliski expedition concludes  

SHOGRAN, FEB 22 (DNA) – A week long Heliski expedition, joint venture of Afiniti &Read More

