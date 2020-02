PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi win toss, field against Karachi Kings

KARACHI, FEB 21 (DNA) : Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and decided to field against Karachi Kings at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020.

Peshawar Zalmi’s overseas players are Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy, Tom Banton and Liam Livingstone while Chadwick Walton, Cameron Delport and Chris Jordan are overseas players for Karachi Kings.

SQUADS

Karachi Kings: Chadwick Walton, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Rizwan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan and Arshad Iqbal

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Liam Livingstone, Kamran Akmal, Haider Ali, Mohammad Mohsin, Shoaib Malik, Darren Sammy, Liam Dawson, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali