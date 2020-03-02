PSL 2020: Peshawar Zalmi take on Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI MARCH 02 (DNA) : Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Peshawar Zalmi will take on Karachi Kings in the 15th match of PSL 2020 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

The match, scheduled to start at 7pm, will be the sixth outing for the Peshawar boys in the tournament, while the Kings will come to the ground for their fifth game.

The two teams have already clashed once against each other in the tournament this year. Kings, considered the underdogs going into the game, emerged victorious in the encounter by just ten runs.

This time, Kings seem to have the edge over their northern rivals. Although Zalmi have more experience in big games, the Kings have shown that they boast the better batting line-up this year.

Last night, the Kings chased down a target of 184 with more than an over and five wickets to spare. They have also crossed the 200 barrier once, in their match against Zalmi held earlier in the tournament.

Sitting on the fifth and fourth spot on the table, the Kings have four points from four games, winning two and losing as many, while Peshawar, on the other hand, have five points from their five games.

Tournament favourites Zalmi lifted the title in 2017, while finishing up as runners-up in the following successive editions in 2018 and 2019. Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have yet to lift the title.

In the last four tournaments, the Kings have finished third in 2017 and 2018 and finished fourth in 2016 and 2019. Zalmi seem to have the upper-hand when it comes to winning games, it seems.

Led by Darren Sammy, Zalmi has veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Haider Ali and England’s Liam Livingstone and Tom Banton. Their bowling attack is made up of pacers Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali, spinners Aamir Ali and Adil Amin.

The Imad Wasim-led Kings also have a considerably well-balanced side made up of Babar Azam, wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Alex Hales, Cameron Delpory and Sharjeel Khan. Their bowling unit is made up of Mohammad Amir, Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Umaid Asif and Ali Khan.