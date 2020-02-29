PSL 2020: Multan Sultans set 200-run target for Quetta Gladiators

MULTAN, FEB 29 (DNA) : Rilee Rossouw smashed a belligerent century against Quetta Gladiators and helped his team Multan Sultans set a mammoth target of 200 runs at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Rilee Rossouw smashed six sixes and ten fours in his unbeaten innings of 100 runs off 44 balls. Skipper Shan Masood scored 46 runs off 32 balls. For Gladiators, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Ben Cutting, Naseem Shah and Sohail Khan all picked up one wicket apiece.

Earlier, Multan Sultans won the toss against Quetta Gladiators and decided to bat first in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Multan Sultans have played four matches in the PSL 2020 and won three. They are currently at the top of the points table with six points and a better net run rate. Quetta Gladiators have also won three games out of four and are at second spot with six points.

Multan Sultans had comprehensively won their match against Karachi Kings by 52 runs on Friday. In the second game played yesterday, Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by 16 runs at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans: MM Ali, JM Vince, Shan Masood (C), RR Rossouw, Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, SR Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/WK), BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Anwar Ali