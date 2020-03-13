PSL 2020: Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi today

KARACHI, MARCH 13 (DNA) : Table-toppers Multan Sultans will face third ranked Peshawar Zalmi in the 27th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the National Stadium Karachi (NSK) on Friday (today).

Win in today’s encounter, scheduled at 07:00 PM, will ensure Zalmi’s berth in the playoffs, however, their fate will depend on the outcome of the remaining fixtures of the event if they lose against Sultans who have already qualified.

Multan Sultans [12 points] have won five matches out of eight, lost one and two of their games were rained off. Peshawar Zalmi [9 points] have won four matches out of nine, lost four and one game was abandoned by downpour.

It is pertinent here to mention that Multan Sultans had defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in their first outing of the PSL V at the Multan Cricket Stadium on February 26.

Let it be known that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to stage the upcoming matches in Karachi, including today’s game, in front of empty National Stadium following advice from the Sindh Government to counter coronavirus.

The precautionary decision has been made to better protect the health and safety of the spectators, players, officials and media.

The decision will not impact accredited commercial partners, media and other service providers, who will be allowed to enter the National Stadium. In addition, immediate families of the competing players and player support personnel as well as franchise owners will be allowed to attend matches.

In addition to this, the PCB has decided the sides will not be required to shake hands with each other or opposition in the lead up to and during the matches and use a fist bump / verbal greeting instead.