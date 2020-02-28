Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 52 runs

| February 28, 2020
10

MULTAN – Multan Sultans beat Karachi Kings by 52 runs in the tenth match of the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Multan.

Playing first, Multan Sultans set a target of 187 runs for Karachi Kings.

Sultans had lost their first wicket against Kings in the fifth over when Zeeshan Ashraf (23 off 13) was dismissed leaving his team at 31/1 in 4.1 overs.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss against Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and decided to field first at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultans have played three matches in the PSL 2020 and won two. They are currently placed second on the points table with four points. Karachi Kings have won one game out of two and are at fourth spot with two points.

