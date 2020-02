Quetta Gladiators defeat Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Karachi Kings on Sunday have set a target of 157 runs on the loss of nine wickets against Quetta Gladiators in sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at National Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bat first against Quetta Gladiators.

During the innings, Karachi Kings’ belligerent Babar Azam made an early exit after scoring 26 runs on 23 balls whereas Alex Hales was dismissed on 29 scores. Cameron Delport was sent back to the pavilion after hitting 22 scores.

Earlier, Karachi Kings had defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in 5th edition of PSL. Karachi Kings had set a 202-run target against Peshawar Zalmi.

It is to be mentioned here that Quetta Gladiators had also clinched victory against Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets.