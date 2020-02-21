Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PSL 2020: Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs

| February 21, 2020
KARACHI, FEB 21 – Karachi Kings have defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 10 runs in 5th edition of Pakistan Super League at National Stadium in Karachi today (Friday).

Karachi Kings had set 202-run target against Peshawar Zalmi.

Chasing the massive target, LS Livingstone remained not out with 54 runs on 29 balls. Kamran Akmal could only make 43 runs on 26 deliveries. He was bowled out by Delport.

Jordan and Umaid Asif clinched two wickets each, whereas, Amir and Delport got one wicket each.

Earlier for Zalmi, Babar Azam looked in supreme touch and scored half century, helping his team set a big target for the opponents. Babar Azam and skipper Imad Waseem remained top scorers with 78 and 50 runs respectively.

Sharjeel Khan hit a couple of sixes before scooping one to Hassan Ali at long on. Cameron Delport too was in aggressive mode and scored 20 runs.

Kings’ right-arm fast bowler Hassan Ali grabbed two wickets and spinner Muhammad Mohsin clinched one wicket.

