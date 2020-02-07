Promotion of information technology govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD, FEB 07 (DNA) : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Friday has directed for preparation of a roadmap based on timelines within a week related to promotion of information technology sector, including establishment of special technology zones and issuance of 5G Spectrum.

Chairing a meeting regarding promotion of information technology in Islamabad, Imran Khan said promotion of information technology is a priority of the government being future of the country.

The PM said our youth has huge potential regarding IT and the government is committed to facilitate them. He said attention is also being paid for provision of facilities and incentives to the free lancers.

He said promotion of IT sector will also generate jobs.

The participants were briefed on measures being taken to facilitate IT sector, including facilitation of the youth having IT expertise, offering incentives to freelancers, increase in IT exports, tax relaxations in IT, easy loans to the youth, facilitation in remittances for freelancers, visa and other relevant matters.