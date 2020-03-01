Prominent personalities become part of PNCA board of directors

ISLAMABAD, MAR 01 (DNA) – Shafqat Mehmood, Federal Minister for National History & Literary Heritage Division and Chairman PNCA has appointed Board of Governors of Pakistan National Council of the Arts in exercise of powers conferred by the PNCA’s Act, 1973 (LIX of 1973) The notification was issued by National History & Literary Heritage Division.

Lok /Virsa and PNCA was shifted to the Heritage Division in August 2019. Since then the Minister has taken keen interest to bring both these significant cultural institutions back on track. DG PNCA and ED Lok Virsa were appointed.

Dr Fouzia Saeed took charge of PNCA while Talha Ali took the charge of Lok Virsa. Urgently taking on to bring good governance in both the institutions the Board of PNCA was announced ensuring that there was diversity and all provinces were represented.

The Minister also ensured that while there were experienced and individual representing all forms were there, there were some youth representation in the field of culture and arts.

Apart from ex-officio members, twenty persons have been appointed on the BOG who are specialists in their respective fields. According to PNCA Act, 1973 Board Members are expected to advice assist Federal Government on all matters pertaining to projection perpetuation and preservation of Art and Culture of Pakistan.

Every member is an icon of their respective field and very seasoned personalities of their disciplines.

Shahid Mehmood Nadeem needs no introduction. A known personality of theatre remained associated with PTV for a long time and a playwright and director of Ajoka theatre group. He has written stage and television plays including films He represents Punjab from the field of theatre.

Tina Sani is another iconic figure and a great vocalist. She has given excellent rendition in classical and semi classical music. Singing ghazals of Faiz is her speciality. Tina Sani is from Sindh.

Mr. Farhan Bogra is from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Farhan is one of a leading representative of Pashtun Music and Culture. He is an accomplished Rubab Player with substantive work to his credit for educating people in reviving local music. From Punjab three names were selected. Samina Peerzada is a veteran TV artist having life long experience with PTV and currently hosting Rewind on Youtube.

Apart from acting in films, she is a director and a producer as well. Her debut film “Inteha” as a producer was a great success. Sarmad Sultan Khosat has also been appointed as the member of BOG.

Though a son of a renowned TV artist, Irfan Khosat, he has made his own name and distinction in the field of acting, direction and production. He has numerous plays, telefilms and feature films on his credit, including, Humsafar and Manto. Mehwish Hayat, has made her name in Television and film industry and has become famous among the public.

She has also raised her voice for social causes and promotion of arts. She is a recipient of President’s Award of Pride of Performance.

Renowned painter Mansoor Rahi is an experienced painter. He began his career in early 60’s and is considered to be one of the senior artists in Islamabad.

He is also a recipient of Pride of Performance Award and has represented Pakistan throughout the world. Mr. Rashid Rana is a painter of par excellence and one of the most prominent artist of his generation.

He works in a variety of mediums. He works both on major public installations as well as gallery based works.

Ms. Asma Rahid Khan representing ICT, is a renowned painter and also founder and director of Satrang Gallery. She is an art manager and also has experience of working in development sector and education. Akram Dost Baluch is representing Balochistan. He is renowned painter and sculptor.

He contributed immensely in the field of visual arts and remained associated with University of Quetta as a founding faculty of Fine Arts Dept.

He is also a recipient of President’s Award for Pride of Performance. Mr. Ziad Bashir, representing Sindh, belongs to Fashion Textile Industry. He remained associated with various known textile groups of Pakistan and abroad. Mr. Deepak Perwani is a big name of Pakistan’s fashion industry.

Deepak is an acclaimed personality in fashion designing and one of the top designers of Pakistan. He held many fashion shows at home and abroad. Amjad Islam Amjad needs no introduction. He is a great Urdu Poet and an excellent playwright.

Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of the great poet, Faiz Ahmed Faiz, and a well established TV producer has also been appointed from Punjab. She has over four decades of experience working with public media and has been the former General Manager for PTV.

Currently she is the chairperson of Alhamra Lahore. Muhammad Ahmed Shah is the President of Arts Council of Karachi.

Mr. Taqi Akhundzada belonging to Gilgit Baltistan is also chief organizer of Pakistan Journalist Foundation, GB.

Besides being involved in cultural management in the area, he has been a founding member of several Baltistan based cultural forums. He is greatly involved in projection of local culture.

A very senior member of cultural community has spent all of his life in promoting Balochistan’s culture. He is the former Director of the Cultural Directorate of Balochistan and has been on the BOG of Lok Virsa in the past. Ms. Ghazala Rehman, is associated with furniture industry. She paved the way for new generation of furniture designers and interior decorates of the country.

Mr. Naeem Pasha is a renowned architect, painter and poet. He has years of association with PNCA in promoting visual arts. The unique design of PNCA building is an endeavour of Mr. Pasha. Ms. Parveen Malik, is a renowned TV artist and president of Asian Study Group. She is associated with the field of Culture management since 30 years. She is active in managing and organizing art activities in capital.

The Minister, Shafqat Mehmood will be the Chairman of the Board. Other ex officio members include, the Secretary and the JS of the Heritage Division, the DG of PNCA, MD, PTV, DG Archaeology, Head of PBS and a representative from Foreign Office and the Finance Ministry.=DNA

