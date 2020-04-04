Probe reports on wheat, sugar crises made public; PM directs forensic analysis on sugar
ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): The reports of the inquiry committees tasked to
probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public while
the prime minister has directed forensic analysis to further expand
findings on the subject of sugar.
The prime minister had constituted two high-powered committees under
Director General Federal Investigation Agency and comprising a senior
officer of Intelligence Bureau and DG Anti Corruption Establishment
Punjab to investigate the causes behind the crises and price hike of the
said commodities.
After the formation of the said committees, the prime minister had
repeatedly resolved to expose and penalize those found responsible for
the sugar and wheat crises to avoid the recurrence of such acts.
On submission of Inquiry reports from both the committees, certain
additional questions were also referred to the bodies seeking further
clarifications.
The committees had furnished separate main and supplementary reports to
address the further queries raised by the Prime Minister House.
The committee on wheat crisis comprised DG FIA Wajid Zia, Deputy DG IB
Mubarak Zeb and DG Anti Corruption Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees.
The committee on the subject of sugar consisted of DG FIA Wajid Zia,
Deputy DG IB Ahmad Kamal and DG Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab
Muhammad Goher Nafees.
The committees had held series of meetings with all the stakeholders
including the federal ministries, Federal Board of Revenue, mills
associations and relevant provincial departments.
In pursuance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran khan’s
firm belief on transparency and accountability as basic ingredients of
democracy and good governance, the prime minister decided to make both
the reports and additional answers public.
However, in continuation of probe being carried out by the inquiry
committee on sugar prices, the federal government through a cabinet
decision expanded the scope of said body to an Inquiry Commission by
conferring powers given under The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act
2017.
The commission is further carrying out forensic analysis to expand on
the findings of the inquiry committee. The commission is due to complete
its task on 25th April, 2020.
After the commission finalizes its report, its findings will also be
made public and any corrective and/or punitive measures required or
recommended will be taken by the federal government under the leadership
of Prime Minister Imran Khan. DNA
