Probe reports on wheat, sugar crises made public; PM directs forensic analysis on sugar

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (DNA): The reports of the inquiry committees tasked to

probe sugar and wheat crises in the country have been made public while

the prime minister has directed forensic analysis to further expand

findings on the subject of sugar.

The prime minister had constituted two high-powered committees under

Director General Federal Investigation Agency and comprising a senior

officer of Intelligence Bureau and DG Anti Corruption Establishment

Punjab to investigate the causes behind the crises and price hike of the

said commodities.

After the formation of the said committees, the prime minister had

repeatedly resolved to expose and penalize those found responsible for

the sugar and wheat crises to avoid the recurrence of such acts.

On submission of Inquiry reports from both the committees, certain

additional questions were also referred to the bodies seeking further

clarifications.

The committees had furnished separate main and supplementary reports to

address the further queries raised by the Prime Minister House.

The committee on wheat crisis comprised DG FIA Wajid Zia, Deputy DG IB

Mubarak Zeb and DG Anti Corruption Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees.

The committee on the subject of sugar consisted of DG FIA Wajid Zia,

Deputy DG IB Ahmad Kamal and DG Anti Corruption Establishment Punjab

Muhammad Goher Nafees.

The committees had held series of meetings with all the stakeholders

including the federal ministries, Federal Board of Revenue, mills

associations and relevant provincial departments.

In pursuance of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf and Prime Minister Imran khan’s

firm belief on transparency and accountability as basic ingredients of

democracy and good governance, the prime minister decided to make both

the reports and additional answers public.

However, in continuation of probe being carried out by the inquiry

committee on sugar prices, the federal government through a cabinet

decision expanded the scope of said body to an Inquiry Commission by

conferring powers given under The Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Act

2017.

The commission is further carrying out forensic analysis to expand on

the findings of the inquiry committee. The commission is due to complete

its task on 25th April, 2020.

After the commission finalizes its report, its findings will also be

made public and any corrective and/or punitive measures required or

recommended will be taken by the federal government under the leadership

of Prime Minister Imran Khan. DNA