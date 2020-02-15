Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Private universities shut down due to govt policies: Imran Masood

| February 15, 2020
532711_67454715

LAHORE, FEB 15 (DNA) :  Association of Private Sector Universities in Punjab (APSUP) spokesperson and Vice Chancellor the University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood Saturday said private universities have been shut down due to the government’s policies.

Imran Masood held a press conference and maintained that the biggest problem that students are facing is they do not have access to universities. Only nine percent children in Pakistan go to schools and seven percent get higher education, he said.

“I am surprised that Prime Minister Imran Khan is unaware of the situation in Punjab. We must strengthen the education sector and priority should be given to higher education.

“There are 55 government and 25 private universities in Punjab and travel and research grant has been halted in the province. The government should provide scholarships to the students. People are in trouble due to inflation.”

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

532711_67454715

Private universities shut down due to govt policies: Imran Masood

LAHORE, FEB 15 (DNA) :  Association of Private Sector Universities in Punjab (APSUP) spokesperson andRead More

Untitled-1 copy

Food crises: PM directs strict action against hoarders

LAHORE, FEB 15 (DNA) :  Prime Minister Imran Khan directed Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to takeRead More

  • Money laundering case: NAB Lahore raids Sharif family’s company offices

  • Recommendation to promote govt employees based on performance being considered

  • Azerbaijan elected deputy chair of Bureau of 14th Session of UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee

  • Tayyip Erdogan presents a book to President Alvi, PM Imran Khan

  • Commissioning ceremony of Pak navy’s offshore patrol vessel – PNS Yarmook held in Romania

  • Uzbek embassy organizes paintings competition

  • Turkish people’s love with Pakistan visible in President’s speech: Imran Ismail

  • Pakistan appreciates Turkish support on Kashmir issue: Firdous

    • Comments are Closed