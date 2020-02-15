Private universities shut down due to govt policies: Imran Masood

LAHORE, FEB 15 (DNA) : Association of Private Sector Universities in Punjab (APSUP) spokesperson and Vice Chancellor the University of South Asia Mian Imran Masood Saturday said private universities have been shut down due to the government’s policies.

Imran Masood held a press conference and maintained that the biggest problem that students are facing is they do not have access to universities. Only nine percent children in Pakistan go to schools and seven percent get higher education, he said.

“I am surprised that Prime Minister Imran Khan is unaware of the situation in Punjab. We must strengthen the education sector and priority should be given to higher education.

“There are 55 government and 25 private universities in Punjab and travel and research grant has been halted in the province. The government should provide scholarships to the students. People are in trouble due to inflation.”