Printing of ballots on parliamentary elections kicks off

BAKU, JAN 27 – Printing of ballots on early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled on February 9 has started at the publishing house of Azerbaijani Parliament.

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov and CEC members attended an event held at the publishing house of Azerbaijani Parliament.

Viewing the conditions at the publishing house Chairman Mazahor Panahov made his recommendations for the strict observance of the law on printing and submitting ballots to lower election commissions.

At the same time, CEC chairman has brought to notice the importance of printing of ballots, which are important for the voters to exercise their constitutional rights freely and independently, in time and according to the rule specified by the Election Code, as well as of strictly complying with the requirements of the legislation for submitting to lower election commissions and made his recommendations.

M. Panahov gave detailed information on the projects realized in the direction to hold free and fair elections through holding briefing for the representatives of media, as well as about recent preparatory work, responded to the questions of journalists.

It was stated that a total of 5 million 387 thousand 600 ballots will be printed over 125 constituencies.