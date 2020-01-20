Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Prime Minister’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos

| January 20, 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from 21 to 23 January 2020, at the invitation of Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF.

 

The thematic focus of this session is on, “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.”

 

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Forum. In keeping with the significance of this milestone, political leaders, business executives, heads of international organizations and civil society representatives will deliberate on contemporary economic, geopolitical, social and environmental issues.

 

Two key highlights of the visit include the Prime Minister’s “Keynote Address” at the WEF Special Session, and his interaction at the “Pakistan Strategy Dialogue” with CEOs and corporate leaders.

 

On the sidelines, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders. These include Prime Minister’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump. This would be the third leadership-level interaction between Pakistan and the U.S. since the Prime Minister’s visit to Washington in July 2019.

 

Several meetings are also scheduled with a wide range of corporate, business, technology and finance executives, and representatives of international financial institutions.

 

The Prime Minister will also speak to senior international media persons and editors during a session with the Forum’s International Media Council. The Prime Minister will also give interviews to major international media outlets.

 

Throughout his engagements at Davos, the Prime Minister will share Pakistan’s vision and achievements in the areas of economy, peace & stability, trade, business and investment opportunities. He will also highlight the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan’s perspective on key regional and international issues.

