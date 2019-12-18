Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President of Uzbekistan arrives in Japan

| December 18, 2019
Tashkent, Uzbekistan (UzDaily.com) — On 17 December, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrived in Nagoya, which is the first destination in the program of the official visit to Japan.

Japan’s Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs Shinichi Nakatani, Mayor of the city of Nagoya Takashi Kawamura and other officials met the President of Uzbekistan at Chubu International Airport.

Japan is a strategic partner of Uzbekistan. 28 years ago – in December 1991 – the Land of the Rising Sun was one of the first to recognize the independence of Uzbekistan. In January 1992, diplomatic relations were established between the two countries. Since that time, Uzbekistan – Japan friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation have been consistently developing and strengthening.

The main events of the visit will begin on 18 December.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan will hold bilateral meetings and events in the cities of Nagoya and Tokyo.

Negotiations will be held with the leaders of Aichi prefecture and the City Hall, as well as a visit to Nagoya University is planned, in Nagoya.

On the same day, meetings will be held in Tokyo with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Taro Aso, representatives of the Parliamentary Friendship League “Uzbekistan – Japan”, as well as representatives of leading Japanese companies and banks.

