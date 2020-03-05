Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President of Uzbekistan approves 2020 State Program

| March 5, 2020
0

TASHKENT, — President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree “On the State Program for the Implementation of an Action Strategy for the five priority areas for the development of the Republic of Uzbekistan in 2017–2021 in the Year of the Development of Science, Education and the Digital Economy”.

The state program consists of 284 points. Uzbekistan plans to allocate 18.17 trillion soums and US$10.3 billion from the state budget and extra-budgetary trust funds to implement projects and activities under the state program.

Another 2 trillion soums will be disbursed from funds of performers and banks, 3.3 trillion soums and US$10.3 billion – from international financial institutions and grants.

