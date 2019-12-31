President summons Senate, National Assembly sessions on Jan 1
ISLAMABAD, DEC 31 (DNA) – President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the Senate and National Assembly sessions on 1st January 2020 at 3 pm and 4 pm respectively.
