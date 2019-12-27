President, pm express grief over Tragic plane crash at Almaty airport
The President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have conveyed their sympathies and condolences over the tragic plane crash in Almaty airport at Kazakhstan in which 12 people lost their lives and several were injured.In separate messages to their respective counterparts, the President and the Prime Minister have expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Kazakhstan and shared the grief and pain of their Kazak brethren. They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.
