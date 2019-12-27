Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President, pm express grief over Tragic plane crash at Almaty airport

| December 27, 2019
0

The President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister have conveyed their sympathies and condolences over the tragic plane crash in Almaty airport at Kazakhstan in which 12 people lost their lives and several were injured.In separate messages to their respective counterparts, the President and the Prime Minister have expressed solidarity with the Government and people of Kazakhstan and shared the grief and pain of their Kazak brethren. They also prayed for the early recovery of those injured.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Mirziyoyev-departing

Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Russia on February 5, official says

The President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Russia on February 5, the first deputy foreign ministerRead More

Mirziyoyev-Beste-photo

Accession to WTO is Uzbekistan’s immediate political goal – Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that foreign investment into Uzbekistan will reach US$ 7 billionRead More

  • President, pm express grief over Tragic plane crash at Almaty airport

  • Iran, Russia, China start joint maritime drill in Indian Ocean, Gulf of Oman

  • High treason case: Pervez Musharraf challenges special court verdict in LHC

  • Hindutva ideology of Modi government has divided India: FM Qureshi

  • COAS tenure extension case: SC approves review petition for preliminary hearing

  • Iran, Pakistan call for enhanced cooperation in health sector

  • Plea filed against those who held presser after Musharraf case verdict

  • Islamabad: Saudi FM meets Pakistani counterpart, discusses bilateral ties

    • Comments are Closed