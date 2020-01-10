Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President phones parents of two PAF officers martyred in Mianwali crash

| January 10, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (DNA) – President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday telephoned the father and mother of Squadron Leader Haris bin Khalid who embraced martyrdom when a PAF aircraft on a routine training mission crashed in Miawali on Tuesday.

During the telephonic conversation, the President prayed for peace of the departed souls as well as for the fortitude of bereaved families, a press release issued by the President's Media Office here said.

