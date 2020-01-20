Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President Ilham Aliyev paid tribute to 20 January martyrs

| January 20, 2020
BAKU JAN 20 (DNA):President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have paid tribute to the victims of the 20 January tragedy on the National Mourning Day.

 

President Ilham Aliyev laid a wreath at the “Eternal Flame” memorial.

 

The Defense Ministry’s military orchestra played the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

 

Among those in attendance at the commemorative ceremony were Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Parliament Speaker Ogtay Asadov, head of the Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev, state and government officials, heads of religious communities, ambassadors of foreign countries to Azerbaijan, and representatives of international organizations.

