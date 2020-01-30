Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President Ilham Aliyev instructed to evacuate Azerbaijani students from earthquake-hit area in Turkey

| January 30, 2020
BAKU, JAN 30 (DNA) :  In accordance with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instruction, the relevant authorities are taking measures to evacuate the Azerbaijani students from the area affected by the earthquake in Turkey, press service of the Cabinet of Ministers has told.

