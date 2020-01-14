President Ilham Aliyev greets President-elect of Croatia

BAKU, – President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulations to Zoran Milanović as he was elected President of Croatia.

“I am pleased with the present level of relations between Azerbaijan and Croatia. I believe the bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our countries will develop and broaden further in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his letter.

President Ilham Aliyev wished Zoran Milanović “strong health, happiness and success in your endeavors for the sake of prosperity of the friendly people of Croatia”.