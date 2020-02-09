President felicitates organizers for holding successful winter sports at Malam Jabba

MALAM JABBA, Feb 9 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) for the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan and congratulated all the stakeholders for successfully holding mega events featuring international skiers.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony of 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup, 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup and 27th National Ski Championship held at Malam Jabba ski resort.

The president was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Vice Chief of Air Staff, who is also President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, was also present in the ceremony, a press release of PAF said.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command, in his welcome address said PAF was fully committed not only to promote skiing in Pakistan but also to train budding players for participation at the international winter sports events.

The president also awarded medals among the winning players. The PAF team was awarded the winner trophy of 27th National Ski Championship.

Following were the top winners in the events:-

3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup:

Men’s Giant Slalom: Nazarity Petruk (Gold) Ivan Kravchuk (Silver) and Vitalii Aib (Bronze)

Men’s Slalom:

Vitalii Aib (Gold) Karim (Silver) NazarityPetruk(Bronze).

Women’s Giant Slalom:

Khushim Sahiba(gold) Elvira Zakrayeva(Silver) Umamma Wali(Bronze).

Women’s Slalom:

Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver) Nazima Khairzad (Bronze)

4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup:

Men’s Giant Slalom:

Karim (Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Ivan Kravchuk (Bronze).

Men’s Slalom:

Vitalii Aib( Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Mykola Dichuk(Bronze).

Women’s Giant Slalom:

Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver) Jia Ali (Bronze)

Women’s Slalom: Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umamma Wali (Silver) Elvira Zakrayeva (Bronze)

27th National Ski Championship:

Giant Slalom:

Karim (Gold) Mir Nawaz (Silver) Zahid Abbas (Bronze).

Slalom event:

Karim (Gold) Mir Nawaz (Silver) Liaqat Ali (Bronze).