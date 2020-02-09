Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President felicitates organizers for holding successful winter sports at Malam Jabba

| February 9, 2020
00

MALAM JABBA, Feb 9 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan (WSFP) for the promotion of winter sports in Pakistan and congratulated all the stakeholders for successfully holding mega events featuring international skiers.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony of 3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup, 4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup and 27th National Ski Championship held at Malam Jabba ski resort.

The president was the chief guest on the occasion. Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad, Vice Chief of Air Staff, who is also President Winter Sports Federation of Pakistan, was also present in the ceremony, a press release of PAF said.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Moeed Khan, Air Officer Commanding Northern Air Command, in his welcome address said PAF was fully committed not only to promote skiing in Pakistan but also to train budding players for participation at the international winter sports events.

The president also awarded medals among the winning players. The PAF team was awarded the winner trophy of 27th National Ski Championship.
Following were the top winners in the events:-

3rd Malam Jabba International Alpine Ski Cup:
Men’s Giant Slalom: Nazarity Petruk (Gold) Ivan Kravchuk (Silver) and Vitalii Aib (Bronze)
Men’s Slalom:
Vitalii Aib (Gold) Karim (Silver) NazarityPetruk(Bronze).
Women’s Giant Slalom:
Khushim Sahiba(gold) Elvira Zakrayeva(Silver) Umamma Wali(Bronze).
Women’s Slalom:
Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver) Nazima Khairzad (Bronze)

4th CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup:
Men’s Giant Slalom:
Karim (Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Ivan Kravchuk (Bronze).
Men’s Slalom:
Vitalii Aib( Gold) Nazarity Petruk (Silver) Mykola Dichuk(Bronze).
Women’s Giant Slalom:
Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umama Wali (Silver) Jia Ali (Bronze)
Women’s Slalom: Khushim Sahiba(Gold) Umamma Wali (Silver) Elvira Zakrayeva (Bronze)

27th National Ski Championship:
Giant Slalom:
Karim (Gold) Mir Nawaz (Silver) Zahid Abbas (Bronze).
Slalom event:
Karim (Gold) Mir Nawaz (Silver) Liaqat Ali (Bronze).

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DSC_9260

Azerbaijan: Parliamentary Elections held in a peaceful atmosphere

Voters thronged to Polling Stations despite severe cold weather to exercise their voting rights BAKU,Read More

00

President felicitates organizers for holding successful winter sports at Malam Jabba

MALAM JABBA, Feb 9 (DNA): President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday appreciated the efforts of PakistanRead More

  • Finance Adviser discusses issues pertaining to power sector

  • Seminar in Pakistan denounces US terrorist attack to assassinate Gen Soleimani

  • Pakistan to hold Int’l Conference on Afghan Refugees,17-18 February 2020

  • Pakistan conveys condolences over life loss in Thailand shooting

  • Protest held in New York against India’s illegal annexation of IoK

  • ISPR says Army Aviation pilots rescues foreign climbers

  • Saudi FM calls Qureshi, discusses bilateral ties

  • FIA Punjab Zone-1 begins probe against 16 govt officers and their wives in BISP corruption case

    • Comments are Closed