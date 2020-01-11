Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

President expresses condolence on death of Sultan Qaboos

| January 11, 2020
Screenshot_5

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (DNA) – President Arif Alvi on Saturday expressed his heart-felt condolences on the demise of Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said of Oman who breathed his last on Friday.

On his twitter account, the president said “Our heart-felt condolences to our friends in Oman on the demise of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.”

The president further posted that services of late Sultan Qaboos to the Omani nation and for the world peace would always be remembered.=DNA

